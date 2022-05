Frederick Newton Larson Sr.,82, of Big Run, passed away May 13, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 29, 1940 in Sykesville, the son of late Newton and Viola (Lott) Larson. On September 5, 1964 he married Dorothy Ann (Shuster) Larson, who preceded him in death on August 16, 2013. Fred served in the United States Army. During […]

