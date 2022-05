DuBois lost a beloved member of our community on May14th when lifelong resident Frances Joan Levinson passed away at Penn Highlands Hospital. Known as Joan to everyone who knew her, she was born May 21, 1934 to Colonel and Orpah Boring. She was one of four children including Willa Divins, Ed Boring, and Karen Donahue. Joan was a graduate of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/frances-joan-levinson/