Forest County currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant within its District Court office. This is a part-time (24 hours/week) position. Job duties and responsibilities include: Processing traffic citations, non-traffic citations, and criminal complaints Ability to learn county and court rules, procedures, and department functions Ability to pay close attention to detail Possess good communication skills Function independently Have […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-administrative-assistant-magisterial-district-court/