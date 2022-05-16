CLEARFIELD – A wanted Elk County woman is behind bars after leading Lawrence Township police on a high-speed pursuit on Friday night, May 13.

Crystal Park, 32, of Kersey is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police; recklessly endangering another person (two counts); and DUI-controlled substance.

She’s also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic offenses.

According to a department-issued news release, around 11 p.m. May 13, officers observed a vehicle with numerous equipment violations.

Additionally, it was discovered the owner/operator, Park, had an active “failure to appear” warrant in Elk County, as well as a suspended driver’s license.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near West Front Street; however, Park reportedly accelerated at a high rate of speed and weaved in and out of her lane towards Rockton Mountain.

A pursuit ensued at speeds just over 100 mph, police said. Park – at one point – also attempted a right turn onto Interstate 80 west at 85 mph, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.

It traveled into the median and later stopped, at which point Park was taken into custody. She was allegedly under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance.

Park had two passengers with her during the pursuit, according to the report. Both were released following the on-scene investigation.

Park refused to submit to a legal blood draw, and was subsequently housed in Clearfield County Jail on the warrant.

She’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, May 18 during centralized court. Bail is currently set at $25,000.