DUBOIS – A DuBois man already facing rape charges has been charged again for an incident in January.

Travis Michael Quackenbush, 24, has been charged by DuBois City police with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation and simple assault.

Recently Quackenbush was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault, all felonies, as well as related offenses in connection to an incident in 2016 with a 7-year-old girl.

According to the affidavit in the new case, a 17-year-old girl who was a witness in different assault case admitted to investigators that Quackenbush did not assault that child but had actually raped her on Jan. 25.

She explained she was in the basement of his home with him when he asked her to have sex and she said no multiple times.

He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat, choked her and threw her down, making it hard for her to breathe.

He next punched her on the right side of her face with a closed fist about five times, she said. Because she was scared, she told him he could have sex with her.

Quackenbush then raped her, according to the complaint.

He also has charges for failing to verify his address under Megan’s Law, due to a conviction of misdemeanor indecent assault and indecent exposure in 2019.

In that case, he touched a 6-year-old girl’s private area and had her touch him in July of 2018, according to previous reports.

For that case, he was sentenced to six months to one year in jail with three years consecutive probation and later was given a state prison sentence of eight months to two years for a probation violation in October of 2019.

The affidavit in the other rape case details how the victim was referred to and interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in February regarding the assault that she said happened six years ago.

The victim stated that when she was 7-years-old, Quackenbush followed her to her bedroom, locked the door, and then zip-tied her hands and feet behind her back.

He then allegedly removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

When someone else came into the home, she said he left the room, and distracted the person before returning to her and continuing the assault. He reportedly only stopped when another person entered the room and yelled at him.

During the assault, he allegedly threatened to slice her throat if she told anyone and the next day he threatened her again.

This assault was investigated briefly in August of 2018 when Quackenbush admitted to inappropriately touching the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

Quackenbush is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 10 for both rape cases.