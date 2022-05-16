The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first Groundhog match of the year on Sunday, May 15.

The Custom Class was a three-way tie between Brian Miller of Mayport, Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings and Al “Pop-Pop” Croft of Johnstown.

Top guns in the Factory Varmint Class and the Factory Varmint Modified Class were David Shaw of Curwensville and Ed Rethi of Dixonville.

The side group match was won by Jeremiah Keefe, with a five-shot group at 200 yards that measured .554″. Pictured are Shaw, Croft, Rethi, Miller and Keefe.