HERSHEY, Pa. – Minutes might have been enough to decide the fate of a child in Cumberland County one day in the early spring of 2021, but Sgt. Matt Roberts knew just what to do. Moments earlier, the East Pennsboro Township police officer had been changing in the locker room when the call came in: pedestrian struck. Paramedics were on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-medical-minute-stop-the-bleed-training-saves-lives/