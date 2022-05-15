SNOW SHOE – Members of the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association held a work detail on Saturday, May 7.

Members cleaned up on Casanova Spur, Casanova Road to Hardscrabble Road, Chestnut Street, Casanova Road from Black Bear Trailhead to Black Moshannon Park, McCord Road, Airport Road, Coaldale Road, Loch Lomond, Mile Run Road, Elks/SSRT Trailhead and trail from the trailhead to the Elks Lodge and the trail to Cold Stream Creamy, We Are Inn and Uni-Mart.

SSRTA had 25 volunteers who braved the rain and collected 73 bags of trash along with a variety of metal and miscellaneous objects.

The trash was taken to the Rush Township facility, where it was loaded for transport to Centre County Recycling.

SSRTA would like to thank Centre County and Clearfield County Probation Offices for their help. Find more details on future SSRTA work details at www.ssrt.org.