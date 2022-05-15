CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 16 – May 20, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Cleaning:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 3022 (Ansonville)

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Brushing:

? Interstate 80: (Kylertown to Dubois)

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crack Sealing:

? State Route: 4001 (Troutville)

? State Route: 4002 (Stanley Bottom)

? State Route: 4006 (Luthersburg to State Route 0410)

Litter Pick-up:

? Interstate 80: (Kylertown to Dubois)

Mill and Fill:

? State Route: 4001 (Troutville)

? State Route: 4002 (Stanley Bottom)

? State Route: 4006 (Luthersburg to State Route 0410)

Mowing:

? Interstate 80: (Kylertown to Dubois)

? Various Islands throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Brisbin to Morgan Run)

? State Route: 2014 (Coal Run to Henderson)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Allport to Morrisdale)

? State Route: 2012 (New Millport)

? State Route: 2039 (Grassflat)

? State Route: 2041 (Hyde)

? State Route: 3007 (Douglas Road)

Sign Upgrade:

? State Route: 0879 (Grampian to Clearfield)

The following work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, weather permitting:

G.O. Hawbaker:

The contractor plans to begin binder on State Route: 3009, Site 4 in McGees Mills

Traffic control – Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.

