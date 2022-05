Joseph “Joe” Charles Roush, 93, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the late evening hours of Friday, May 13, 2022, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. Joe was born on January 25, 1929, to the late Clemson D. and Barbara (Borgert) Roush in Winslow Township, PA. He proudly served his country with the US Air […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joseph-joe-charles-roush/