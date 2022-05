A good snack for Memorial Day picnics! Ingredients: 3 lbs. of pretzels 1 bottle of popcorn butter/oil 1 package of Hidden Valley Original Ranch dressing mix 3 tsp. garlic powder 1 tsp. onion powder Steps: -Mix ranch, garlic, and onion seasoning together. -In a large bowl, toss the pretzels in the butter and then coat them in the mixture. -Allow […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-butter-seasoned-pretzels-2/