GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club will host its annual chicken barbecue at Grampian Community Park on Thursday, June 23, during the Grampian Days Homecoming.

The meal will include barbecue chicken, a baked potato, baked beans, a dinner roll, a drink and homemade cookies. The chicken will be cooked over an outdoor pit with a special barbecue sauce recipe.

The meal will be served as take-out only; however, picnic tables are available at the park for your convenience. Meals will be served from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Adult portions are $11 each and child portions are $6 each. Tickets are by pre-sale, and there are only a limited number of tickets available. There will not be any tickets sold at the event.

Tickets can be purchased at Dimmick’s Auto Repair, Bells Landing, or from Grampian Lions Club members.

Immediately following the barbecue, the club will announce its 2022 Citizen of the Year. For more information, please call Jim at 814-277-6841 or Kirk at 814-236-3755.