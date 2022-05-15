CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School is proud to announce the Students of the Month for April of 2022.
Teachers and guidance counselors select students on a basis of performance in class, participation, helpfulness, attendance and academic achievement.
Students of the Month for March 2022 are as follows:
- Seventh Grade: Alex Wallace, Giacomo Ferri, Emma Jacob and Haley Lansberry
- Eighth Grade: Gavin Norris, Parker Collins, Kennedi Wilsoncroft and Shalynne Bloom
- Ninth Grade:? Isaac Maines, Jake Rumfola, Zuri Corrigan and Makenzie Thompson
- 10th Grade: Damon Rinehart, Braylen Way, Lauren Olson and Jaylee Gill
- 11th Grade: Morgen Billotte, Devin Kephart, Hailey Jordan and Prudence Corrigan
- 12th Grade: Justin Flecther, Nick Collins, Elizabeth Ryan and Emma Hipps