Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 103 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 163rd to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

“Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” said Colonel Evanchick. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at all times demanding. It is not a job; it is a way of life.”

Four cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County:

Sean M. Mullins received the: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications; John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests; and Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course

Monica M. Carl received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership

Brandon J. Young received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class

William A. Moyer received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training

The new troopers will report to the following stations on May 23:

Troop A, Greensburg

Monica M. Carl

Gordon C. Matson

Troop B, Uniontown

John H. Matlick Jr.

Troop B, Waynesburg

Mitchell A. Fillmore

Troop C, Lewis Run

Justin M. Schmader

Bryan A. Stahlman

Troop C, Marienville

Andrew W. Greenawalt

Nicholas C. Payne

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Elliott T. Neeper

Troop D. Kittanning

Cory J. Lemasters

Troop E, Corry

Tyler W. Andrzejczak

Zachariah J. Erdman

Troop E, Erie

Austin M. Roache

Brett T. Thompson

Brock A. Westerbeck

Troop E, Franklin

Trevor A. Buckley

Troop E, Meadville

Seth R. Baker

Joseph D. Sager Jr.

Brandon J. Young

Troop F, Coudersport

Anthony Lorenc

Lucas G. Roshannon

Troop F, Emporium

Nicholas P. Straub

Troop F, Lamar

Bradley M. Derk

Troop F, Mansfield

Luke J. Hook

Mitchell H. Kerrick

Brandon J. Wilson

Troop F, Milton

Sean J. Doherty

Gideon F. Green

Troop F, Montoursville

Lee G. Holt

William H. Snyder

Jeffrey J. Urban

Logan D. Womelsdorf

Troop F, Selinsgrove

Jacob J. Kozma

Troop G, Bedford

Sander R. Vanoutryve

Troop G. Lewistown

Jarrett M. Cavalet

Troop G, McConnellsburg

Ty M. Diehl

Troop H. Carlisle

David A. McFarland Jr.

Edwin Paramo De La Rosa

Fletcher L. Hart

Troop H, Chambersburg

Nicole A. Gripp

Shannon D. Jones

Benjamen L. Maudie

Zackery L. Mothersbaugh

Michael D. Nolan

Kem K. Parada

Benjamin A. Ruiz

Joshua A. Shane

Anthony J. Sinagoga

Bret T. Smalt

Michael J. Smith

James R. Watters

Troop H, Gettysburg

Hunter T. Jones

Brynn M. Markley

Heather N. Mueller

Dominic J. Schmidt

Nicole L. White

Brandon L. Witherite

Troop H, Harrisburg

Osayomwonbor Algbedo

Logan J. Levan

Molly A. Thompson

Troop H. Newport

Cody C. Bainbridge

Noah Myers

Ahmed M. Usman

Troop J, Avondale

Forrest I. Allen

Eric E. Barmore II

Kenneth C. French

Brian A. Gonzalez

Troop J, Embreeville

Yochi E. Charleus

Stephon G. Galka

Joshua E. Mease

Troop J, York

Eduardo D. Beleno

Henry Burns IV

Robert W. Miller

Troop K. Media

Matthew C. Gaeta

Michael S. Gormley

Edward D. Lawless

John C. Lindeborn

Troop K, Philadelphia

Daniel Digiuseppe

Billy B. Killen

Kevin Kovacs

Israel J. Martinez

Matthew D. Nikisher

Domenic J. Oliveri

Troy M. Van Houten

Troop K, Skippack

Anthony Rodriguez

Melissa M. Zukowski

Troop M, Dublin

Kacey I. Hughes

Ludwig Ogando

Troop M, Fogelsville

John M. Jakobsen V

William A. Moyer

Adam M. Sajone

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Richard B. Balderrama

Joshua C. Bullock

Kyle P. Cwalinski

David Dewitt

Jacob M. Grassley

Timothy J. Lindner

Zachary R. Mascelli

Michael G. Minsavage

Sean M. Mullins

Michael A. Orobello

Jenna D. Pacella

Bailey M. Walck

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.