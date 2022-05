GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club welcomed a new member, Nicole Crispell, during a recent meeting. Nicole was installed by club officer Jim Bennett.

New members are always welcome to help the club fulfill its mission of service to others. For membership information, please contact 814-277-6841 or SHYbennett@gmail.com.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Erin Dimmick, member and sponsor; Jim Bennett, officer and installing member; and Nicole Crispell, new member.