MORRISDALE – Sometimes wins slip away because of poor play, but at other times, there are uncontrollables that don’t allow a game to be completed. This uncontrollable was poor weather Friday night as the 3-0 lead through four innings for the Lady Bison was not enough to finish the job.



It’s a shame, as Emma Hipps was flirting with a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and just one walk. The Lady Bison also found enough offense despite some changes in the starting lineup. Hipps supported her own cause with two hits and two runs scored. Lauren Ressler picked up two RBIs, while Ruby Singleton picked up a hit and an RBI as well. Alexis Benton and Kylee Hertlein also found the hit column in the game that was not completed.



The Lady Bison will get back on the field Saturday at noon, weather permitting, as they travel to take on Phillipsburg-Osceola. Clearfield picked up an 8-0 win earlier in the season over their Mountain League rivals.

Emma Hipps had double digit strikeouts in just 4 innings of the supspended game. Shortstop Kylee Hertein and left fielder Anna Twigg are in the background