PHILIPSBURG – After a disappointing, premature end to Friday’s contest against Penns Valley, the Lady Bison took some frustration out on Philipsburg-Osceola with a 14-2 road victory over the Lady Mounties on Saturday afternoon. The win helped Clearfield win the first Mountain League crown in the history of Lady Bison softball.



Emma Hipps also made more history in an already standout career as she added 18 more punch outs to her already programs record title on way to win number 39 of her career. This victory ties her with Hilaree Dixon in the Lady Bison record books, with Hipps looking to pick slide into the sole possession of first place next week, as the Lady Bison regular season comes to a close.



Seventeen hits as a team, including hits from eight different Lady Bison players, proved to be ample run support on Saturday. Supporting her own cause, Hipps finished the game 4-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Ruby Singleton also had a solid game at the dish with a 3-4 ball game, including two doubles and two RBIs.



Olivia Bender connected on another round trip, her ninth of the season, while also finding the hit column two other times in the game and driving in two runs. Teammates Lauren Ressler and Anna Twigg joined this group with multi-hit games of their own, each going 2-4 to their credit. Alaina Fedder, Alexis Benton, and Alexis Bumbarger also found the hit column in the Lady Bison win with one hit a piece.



Emma Hipps did her part in the circle once again, pitching 7 innings of three hit ball, surrendering just two runs and neither one of them earned. Her 18 strikeouts improved her total for the season to 183 as she nears the 200 mark in her senior season.



The Lady Bison started the game with a two-run first inning, but the bats went cold until the fourth, when they exploded for five runs and extended the lead to 7-0. Clearfield would then add two more in the sixth that were then answered by the two lone runs of the game for Philipsburg-Osceola to make it a 9-2 game. Clearfield tacked on five more runs in the vistors half of the seventh, making for plenty of insurance runs and leading Clearfield to secure a season sweep over the Lady Mounties for the season.



The Lady Mounties hits came off the bats of Paige Jarrett, London Cutler, and Madeline Bainey, with Bainey and Jarrett scoring one run each to their credit.



The win sees Clearfield improve to 14-2 on the season, with the Lady Bison regular season wrapping up next week. There is still plenty to play for as the District 9 playoffs continue to be one of their many goals in this 2022 season. After a couple of off days, Clearfield will be back on the road as they head to face Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.



The Lady Wildcats of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania come in with a 15-2 mark on the season, making Tuesday’s contest a highly anticipated affair between the two clubs.

CLEARFIELD – 14

Ruby Singleton (CF) 4432, Emma Hipps (P) 5447, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4121, Olivia Bender (C) 4132, Alaina Fedder (SS) 5012, Alexis Benton (RF) 5010, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 5110, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 4110, Anna Twigg (LF) 4120, Paige Houser (DP) 0100. TOTALS 40 14 17 14.

Batting

2B: Alexis Benton, Alexis Bumbarger, Emma Hipps, Ruby Singleton 2

HR: Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps 2

TB: Olivia Bender 6, Alexis Benton 2, Alexis Bumbarger 2, Alaina Fedder, Emma Hipps 11, Lauren Ressler 2, Ruby Singleton 5, Anna Twigg 2

RBI: Olivia Bender 2, Alaina Fedder 2, Emma Hipps 7, Lauren Ressler, Ruby Singleton 2

SF: Lauren Ressler

ROE: Olivia Bender, Ruby Singleton

SB: Kylee Hertlein, Emma Hipps, Paige Houser

CS: Kylee Hertlein

Fielding



E: Alaina Fedder, Anna Twigg

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA – 2

Paige Jarrett (CF) 2110, London Cutler (SS) 3010, Natalie Betz (LF) 3000, Abby Vaux (1B/P) 3000, Emily Herr (2B) 3000, Jocelyn Williams (C) 3000, Alivia Bizzarri (P/1B) 3000, Daisy Wayland (3B) 1000, Madeline Bainey (3B) 2110, Ashlynn Havens (DP) 0000, Macy Long (DP) 0000. TOTALS 25 2 3 0.

Batting

2B: Paige Jarrett

TB: Paige Jarrett 2, London Cutler, Madeline Bainey

ROE: London Cutler

HBP: Paige Jarrett

SB: Ashlynn Havens

Fielding

E: London Cutler 2, Daisy Wayland

Score by Inning



Clearfield 2 0 0 5 0 2 5.

Philipsburg-Osceola 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.

Pitching

Clearfield

Emma Hipps 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 18 K.

Huntingdon



Alivia Bizzarri 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, K, HR

Abby Vaux 0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 B, 0 K, 1 HR

Camryn Chverchko 2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, K, HR



W – Emma Hipps (13-1). L – Alivia Bizzarri