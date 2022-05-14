CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Students of the Month for April.

The CCCTC’s instructors chose one morning student and one afternoon student in their program as their student of the month.

Each month, instructors are looking to recognize a student from each program who demonstrates characteristics they want to see in school and work.

April’s students were chosen because they didn’t rely on excuses and showed the ability to problem solve.

PM Students

In front, from left, are: Hunter Hagen; Jaden Bainey; Alaina Gormont; Jacob Irwin; Carter Mann; Skylynn Teats; and Alexis Seyler.

In the back are: Brock Hunter; Keyona Harris; Bradley Wood; Aaron Bowery; Dalton Speed; and Leah Heller. Missing from photo are Logan Graham and Adriyanna Dale.

AM Students

In front, from left, are: Landen Pase; Olivia Williamson; Lucy Norris; Camie Freeman; Matayha Kerin; Noah Date; and Alexis Pollick.

In back are: Michael Kennis; Nick Wolfinger; Josh Witherite; Ethan Minor; John Myers; Ian Gallaher; Andrew Zimmerman; and Chase Roussey.