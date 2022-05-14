To Honor All Those That Work in Public Safety

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney Ryan Sayers and the Blue Mass Committee announced Friday that the 2022 Clearfield County Blue Mass is scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church in DuBois.

The Blue Mass is celebrated annually throughout the United States in Catholic Churches for law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators and EMS personnel.

The color blue relates to the blue-colored uniforms predominantly used by those in public services. The Blue Mass, even though in a Catholic Church, is an opportunity for all faiths to gather together as a community to show gratitude for these public servants and pray for their safety.

All public safety personnel are invited and formal dress/uniform is strongly suggested. Seating preference will be given to those in public safety. The general public is welcome to attend.