CLEARFIELD —May is recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month, an opportunity to raise awareness about the impacts of mental illness, reduce the stigma associated with it and share stories of hope from people who are recovering from mental health challenges.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.

Skills of Central PA offers a variety of programs to support people living with severe, persistent mental health challenges through its drop-in support centers, mobile and site-based psychiatric rehabilitation services, Clubhouse and peer support services. All of the programs help people work toward recovery, overcome barriers and find hope.

This year, in the face of ongoing stress, anxiety, and depression resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Skills of Central PA hopes to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness so more people will seek support when they need it.

To help spread the word, Skills will be hosting a Mental Health Awareness Night Event on Thursday, May 26 at the Clearfield Riverwalk. The event will include stories of hope shared by people who are recovering from mental health challenges.

Other mental health provider organizations will be on hand to share information and resources that can help people and families struggling with mental health challenges.

Interested in Attending?

What: Skills of Central PA’s Mental Health Awareness Night

When: Thursday, May 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (rain or shine)

Thursday, May 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (rain or shine) Where: Clearfield Riverwalk (2 W. Pine St., Clearfield, PA 16830)

Lori Kane, MSW, CPRP, is Skills’ regional director of Psychiatric Rehabilitation. She oversees the non-profit organization’s mental health services locally.

“Reducing stigma related to mental illness is a major goal for us,” she explains. “Stigma creates fear and shame, which can prevent people from seeking help when they need it. But, when people do get support, they generally have positive things to say.” They also experience recovery.

For example, one of the people supported by Skills recently explained how much the program has helped him. “Before I went to Skills, I kept getting suicidal thoughts,” he said.

“I’ve been out of the hospital for four years now. I have childhood trauma, and Skills really helped me with that. I’ve learned coping skills like self-talk, keeping active, and how to reach out for help. I would refer anyone to the program. Without Skills, I wouldn’t know where I would be.”

Skills is hopeful that its ongoing efforts will encourage more people to seek the help they need. “If there’s one thing I could tell people,” said Kane. “It would be that you are not alone and there are people ready to help.”