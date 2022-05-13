Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Jason D. Allen Bench Warrant Joshua J. Anderson Bench Warrant Lindsay M. Berry Bench Warrant Shawn R. Brink Bench Warrant Ty L. Clutter Bench Warrant Richard A. Coble Bench Warrant Angel D. Coudriet Bench Warrant Amber L. Daniels Bench Warrant Isaac Detwiler Bench Warrant Keshia L. Dufour Bench Warrant Sonny J. Edwards Bench Warrant Thomas G. Estep Jr. Bench Warrant George W. Feasler Bench Warrant Bruce A. Fletcher Bench Warrant Armando W. Fortunato Bench Warrant Robert F. Gaines Bench Warrant Michael J. Garito Bench Warrant Alisha A. Goodrow Bench Warrant Mark S. Graham Jr. Bench Warrant Christopher B. Hanes Bench Warrant Paul J. Heath Bench Warrant Aubrie M. Howard Bench Warrant Joseph M. Hunter Bench Warrant John R. Jefferson Bench Warrant Lisa A. Johnson Bench Warrant Matthew J. Kennedy Bench Warrant Tyler R. Knepp Bench Warrant Samantha D. Lefort Bench Warrant Jason Z. Lentz Bench Warrant Adam Lewis Bench Warrant Levi S. Lippert Bench Warrant Justin A. Martin Bench Warrant Shelby R. Martin Bench Warrant Michael S. McCracken Bench Warrant Robbie M. Monoskey Bench Warrant Nicholas M. Newcamp Bench Warrant Stephen E. Odrosky Bench Warrant Dirk M. Painter Bench Warrant Keith M. Pinter Bench Warrant Vicky Proudfit Bench Warrant Mark M. Quick Jr. Bench Warrant Dana Reider Bench Warrant Chelsea M. Rosso Bench Warrant Jessica Shomo Bench Warrant Lisa M. Smith Bench Warrant Matthew J. Smith Bench Warrant River G. Stone Bench Warrant Pamela J. Strong Bench Warrant Timothy J. Szlasa Bench Warrant Patrick D. Thomas Bench Warrant Ryan Thomas Bench Warrant David E. Uhl Bench Warrant Mayda Velasquez-Moore Bench Warrant Kayla R. Wells Bench Warrant Allen D. Williams Bench Warrant