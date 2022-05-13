Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|Jason D. Allen
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua J. Anderson
|Bench Warrant
|Lindsay M. Berry
|Bench Warrant
|Shawn R. Brink
|Bench Warrant
|Ty L. Clutter
|Bench Warrant
|Richard A. Coble
|Bench Warrant
|Angel D. Coudriet
|Bench Warrant
|Amber L. Daniels
|Bench Warrant
|Isaac Detwiler
|Bench Warrant
|Keshia L. Dufour
|Bench Warrant
|Sonny J. Edwards
|Bench Warrant
|Thomas G. Estep Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|George W. Feasler
|Bench Warrant
|Bruce A. Fletcher
|Bench Warrant
|Armando W. Fortunato
|Bench Warrant
|Robert F. Gaines
|Bench Warrant
|Michael J. Garito
|Bench Warrant
|Alisha A. Goodrow
|Bench Warrant
|Mark S. Graham Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Christopher B. Hanes
|Bench Warrant
|Paul J. Heath
|Bench Warrant
|Aubrie M. Howard
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph M. Hunter
|Bench Warrant
|John R. Jefferson
|Bench Warrant
|Lisa A. Johnson
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew J. Kennedy
|Bench Warrant
|Tyler R. Knepp
|Bench Warrant
|Samantha D. Lefort
|Bench Warrant
|Jason Z. Lentz
|Bench Warrant
|Adam Lewis
|Bench Warrant
|Levi S. Lippert
|Bench Warrant
|Justin A. Martin
|Bench Warrant
|Shelby R. Martin
|Bench Warrant
|Michael S. McCracken
|Bench Warrant
|Robbie M. Monoskey
|Bench Warrant
|Nicholas M. Newcamp
|Bench Warrant
|Stephen E. Odrosky
|Bench Warrant
|Dirk M. Painter
|Bench Warrant
|Keith M. Pinter
|Bench Warrant
|Vicky Proudfit
|Bench Warrant
|Mark M. Quick Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Dana Reider
|Bench Warrant
|Chelsea M. Rosso
|Bench Warrant
|Jessica Shomo
|Bench Warrant
|Lisa M. Smith
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew J. Smith
|Bench Warrant
|River G. Stone
|Bench Warrant
|Pamela J. Strong
|Bench Warrant
|Timothy J. Szlasa
|Bench Warrant
|Patrick D. Thomas
|Bench Warrant
|Ryan Thomas
|Bench Warrant
|David E. Uhl
|Bench Warrant
|Mayda Velasquez-Moore
|Bench Warrant
|Kayla R. Wells
|Bench Warrant
|Allen D. Williams
|Bench Warrant