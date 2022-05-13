Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported domestic May 9 on Clark Street. Upon investigation, it was found an altercation had broken out between two females. They were separated and charges filed.
- Police responded to a reported assault May 11 on Clarendon Avenue. No further information was released, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of retail thefts that occurred between March 1 and April 26 at the Walmart Supercenter, Clearfield. According to police, a male wearing a UPS uniform and operating a UPS semi-truck and trailer allegedly under-rang 33 items over the course of 29 transactions, totaling $168.05. He was identified as a 60-year-old New Jersey man and charges were filed.