SANDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois man is behind bars after allegedly beating his neighbor with an aluminum baseball bat at a Sandy Township residence.

According to court documents, Sandy Township Police filed criminal charges against 64-year-old Kevin Austin Shirey in Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick’s office on Saturday, May 7.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence along Quarry Avenue, Sandy Township, Clearfield County, on Friday, May 6, for a report of an assault with a baseball bat. Police were notified that Kevin Shirey had assaulted the victim.

It was noted that police have responded to this residence numerous times for disturbances between Shirey and the victim. Shirey lives in an RV near the victim’s property.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim and Shirey. The victim had numerous injuries to his head, finger, left elbow, and left forearm that were bleeding. DuBois EMS arrived on the scene to assist the victim who had a bleeding wound to the back of his head and a large contusion on the top of his head along with another lump on his head, and a laceration on his finger that was bleeding, according to the complaint.

In speaking with the victim, he stated Shirey had come into his residence yelling at him, and they argued. The victim reported that Shirey grabbed a baseball bat from his RV and attacked him. The victim said he fell to the ground, and Shirey continued to hit him with the bat “8 to 10 times.” The victim further stated that he held his hand up at one point, and Shirey hit his hand with the bat, the complaint states.

The victim told Shirey that he broke his hand, and Shirey replied, “good,” and hit the same hand with the bat once more, the complaint indicates.

The victim was then transported to Penn Highlands Emergency Department by DuBois EMS.

Shirey handed police the aluminum baseball bat that he used in the attack, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.