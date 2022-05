Donald S. “Inky” Jose age 60 of 5th Avenue Brockway, PA; died on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at his residence. Born on October 25, 1961 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late Robert E. and Mary “Queenie” Grizinski Jose Sr. On May 11, 1991 he was married to Wanda Rodger and she survives. Retired, Inky had been […]

