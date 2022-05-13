CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Municipal Authority has announced that hydrant flushing will take place next week.

Crews will begin flushing the distribution system Monday, May 16 at 4 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Flushing will occur each day through Friday, May 20.

Crews will begin in the Montgomery Run Road and Moose Creek areas, and continue daily through the system until completion.

Flushing may cause pressure fluctuations and a temporary increase in turbidity. CMA apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause.