CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man was sentenced Tuesday for burglarizing a local store and shooting out a window.

Taylor Evan Pollick, 21, pleaded guilty to burglary in connection to a Downtown Clearfield store on Dec. 10.

According to the affidavit, police found the front door of the store damaged and a side door was left open.

The cash register was open and contained only five dollar and lower bills and change. Some display cases had been disturbed.

The owner reported that there was $331 in cash missing from the register and $174 from a box pried open was gone. Also missing was a camera with a video recorder, modem, a telephone, two pairs of shoes, 15 vapes and one pound CBD flower.

Surveillance video of nearby businesses showed a suspect later determined to be Pollick. A search warrant allowed police to review his phone where messages with him admitting he burglarized the store, were found.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced Pollick to 90 days to one year in jail with three years concurrent probation. He was also ordered to pay $478 in restitution.

In the second case, Pollick pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of propulsion of missiles onto a roadway for his actions on Dec. 26 in Clearfield Borough.

He was sentenced to an additional period of two years probation.

According to that affidavit, after receiving reports of shots fired on South Fifth Street, a witness notified police that someone had posted a video of himself shooting four shots from a pistol out of a second-floor window. The shots appeared to hit a concrete wall.

Police were able to find that wall with bullet impact points on it near South Fifth Street. It was determined the shots came from an apartment recently rented by Pollick.

Tattoos on the hand of the shooter in the video also matched Pollick.

When investigators arrived at the apartment, they could see the living room was where the video was recorded.

Pollick admitted the video was posted to his Instagram account.

For a third case, Pollick pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and received a concurrent sentence of 48 hours to six months in jail.