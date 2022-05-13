CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for alleged attempted child sex crimes.

Glenn A. Goodrich, 58, is charged with criminal attempt-statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation-statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt-aggravated indecent assault, criminal solicitation- aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses and criminal use of communication facility, all felonies, as well as criminal attempt-indecent assault and criminal solicitation-indecent assault, both misdemeanors.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began Feb. 16 when Lawrence Township police were notified of a YouTube video published by “Predator Catchers PA.”

Goodrich allegedly attempted to lure two individuals – whom he believed were 14 and 16 years old – to his local motel room Feb. 13 for “sexual activities.”

He also sent an inappropriate photo and his address through the social networking and dating app, Grindr, on his mobile phone, police say.

During the conversation, Goodrich asked a number of questions “just to make sure” he wouldn’t get turned into law enforcement and go to jail.

Afterwards, members of Predator Catchers PA arrived and confronted Goodrich. The confrontation was recorded and published on the group’s YouTube channel.

Goodrich initially denied commission of any crimes, but eventually admitted to having sent the pictures and messages. He reportedly said it was his first time, and that it wouldn’t happen again.

Goodrich waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. He remains incarcerated in county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.