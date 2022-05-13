CLEARFIELD – Cammeron Ogden, public relations chairperson, and James Carter, event coordinator, for the Clearfield Relay for Life, addressed Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday.

Both spoke about the “Paint the Town Purple” event, which starts Saturday, May 21 and runs until the day of the Relay, which is Saturday, June 4.

Mayor Mason Strouse proclaimed the borough would participate, encouraging local businesses as well as residents to decorate with purple bows and ribbons.

Posters advertising Relay for Life are available at the American Cancer Society office. Relay for Life will be held Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Police Chief Vince McGinnis would like to remind all residents to be mindful of school buses as well as the laws pertaining to stopping for a school bus.

According to state data, 1.5 million children are transported on Pennsylvania roads each day, and every year children are injured or killed by drivers passing a stopped school bus.

Residents are encouraged to remember that when a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, drivers must stop as well.

Under Public Safety, the committee recommended closure of Leavy Avenue from South Second Street to Power Avenue on June 4, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., for the American Legion Mikey’s Old School Ride as well as on June 11, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the American Legion Riders Post 6 Benefit Ride.

The committee also recommended the addition of signage along the Clearfield Riverwalk, as well as to discuss more security cameras in the area.

It was noted that police have stepped up foot patrols at night in the area due to juveniles and other individuals vandalizing portions of riverwalk.

Residents can call the police station, if any suspicious activity is seen in the area.

Todd Kling, street foreman, encouraged council to consider looking at some of the fleet trucks within the Street Department – specifically, the two out of three plow trucks that are in fair to poor condition.

He encouraged council to see and experience the wear and tear on the vehicles themselves. He also stated that the road crew needs more help.

Council reported that the borough has been awarded a recycling grant. The $114,000 grant should help with a new bailor, fork lift, as well as new bins. A more detailed utilization of funds will be available soon.

Paving bids were opened from Glenn O. Hawbaker for $219,373.50, HRI with a bid of $256,262.50, and New Enterprise with a bid of $219,053.72. These bids will be discussed more in-depth at the next meeting.

The Planning & Community Development Committee recommended to discuss holding a porch decoration/beautification contest through the Code Enforcement office.

Andrea Stewart, code enforcement officer, and Strouse would be putting together more details about the contest soon.