COALPORT – Clearfield-based state police are searching for two suspects following a reported armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night in Coalport Borough.

According to a station-issued news release, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, two armed African-American males entered the Nittany Minit Mart and demanded cash while holding the clerks and a customer at gunpoint.

The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and went south on state Route 53. Both males were dressed in black clothing with black face coverings; one male had the word “Corle” printed on his clothing.

According to state police, the first suspect is 6 feet tall and weighs around 300 pounds while the second suspect is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. One male also reportedly spoke with a Hispanic accent.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 814-857-3800.