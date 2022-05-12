HOUTZDALE – Acting Superintendent David Close, of the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale, reported today that inmate Matthew Vanzandt, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 11, 2022.

Prison security and medical staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the facility. Vanzandt was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m.

Vanzandt was serving a 12- to 24-year sentence for murder (first-degree) out of Lancaster County. He had been at SCI Houtzdale since Sept. 17, 2021.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police at Clearfield were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.