Nellie “Louise” Overholser, age 93 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her home. Born on October 15, 1928 in Sligo, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emery H. and Edith B. (Fox) Magness. On February 20, 1955 she married Robert L. Overholser. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2014. Nellie was a homemaker. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/nellie-louise-overholser/