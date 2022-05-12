CLEARFIELD – A Morrisdale man will be spending time in state prison for multiple offenses including allowing his children to smoke marijuana.

Robert Keith Foster Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor corruption of minors Tuesday during sentencing court.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to serve nine months to five years in state prison for this case.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a report was received that Foster was giving his children marijuana to smoke, before they went to bed.

When the 5-year-old child was questioned at the Child Advocacy Center, he related that his parents had needles that they put in their arms. He also said his father would let him smoke weed in his pipe.

The child went on to describe how to light a pipe and smoke it. He said he had done it several times.

He stated that “if the weed was wicked, he would cough.”

He further detailed his parents’ drug use as they would make lines from little pills he called “subs” and suck the drugs up their nose with a tube.

In his interview, a 4-year-old child said he smoked weed with his dad and brother in their dad’s room.

When questioned, Foster denied giving the children marijuana.

In a second case, Foster pleaded guilty to felony theft for stealing two cables valued at $5,500 from a property in Morris Township in June of 2020.

The criminal complaint in that case states that there were drag marks from where the cable was stolen to Foster’s residence at that time.

A scrap dealer also identified Foster as the one who brought cable matching the missing items into the business to sell.

Ammerman sentenced Foster to a consecutive term of three months to five years in state prison for this offense. He was ordered to pay restitution of $5,500.

In a third case, he pleaded guilty to prohibited offensive weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a concurrent term of three months to three years in state prison.

In a fourth case, he received another concurrent sentence of three months to three years in state for criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, accident involving damage and traffic summaries.

For the last case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana for which he must pay fines and costs.

His total sentence is 12 months to 10 years in state prison.