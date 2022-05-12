CURWENSVILLE – Eleven first-inning runs fueled the Lady Tide (9-7) in a bounce-back victory over the Purchase Line Lady Dragons by a final score of 16-0 in three innings on Wednesday afternoon.



Looking to snap a recent skid, including a tough loss Tuesday evening against West Branch, Curwensville wasted little time building a lead Wednesday as the Lady Tide built a double-digit lead after just a half inning of play.



Leading the Curwensville offense in the game was Joslynne Freyer with a 3-3 game, including four RBI and a run scored. Freyer supported her own cause plenty as she completed a three-inning no hitter on the way to her ninth win of the season. Freyer also struck out six hitters over three innings of work.

Joining Freyer with multiple hits for the game was Teagan Harzinski, with three. She too finished the game 3-3 in the box, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Shyanne Rudy turned in a solid game at the dish with a 2-3 game to her credit. Rudy added two runs and an RBI. Addison Butler also picked up two hits in the win as she was 2-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.



Taylor Luzier finished the game 1-2 with two runs scored while also drawing a walk in the win. Maddison Butler found the hit column with a base-knock while adding both an RBI and a run scored. Rylee Wiggins found the hit column as well with a 1-2 night, scoring two runs and knocking in two more. Kaylie Shaw also made it all the way home twice for the Lady Tide in the victory Wednesday.



The game was the third in as many days for Curwensville, as the fourth game in four days is Thursday, May 12, in Curwensville. The Lady Tide will take on visiting Mount Union. Curwensville lost a narrow 8-7 clash against the Lady Trojans back on April 30 in Mount Union. The Lady Tide will look to make it a season split between the two programs for 2022. The first pitch of the contest is set for 4:30 p.m.

PURCHASE LINE – 0

Aniah Byers (SS) 1000, Saphire Myers (PH) 1000, Kara Harbrige (1B) 1000, Sadie Shaw (2B) 1000, Kandace Nedrow (C) 1000, Jenna Mumau (3B) 1000, Addison Buterbaugh (P) 1000, Rylee Lee (LF) 1000, Avery Falisec (CF) 1000, Megan Timko (RF) 0000. TOTALS 9000.



Fielding



E: Aniah Byers 3, Kara Harbrige, Rylee Lee

CURWENSVILLE – 16

Taylor Luzier (CF) 2210, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3134, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 3221, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 3233, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3232, Maddie Butler (RF) 3111, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 3000, Addison Butler (C) 2221, Ava Olosky (C) 1000, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 2212, Kaylie Shaw (DP) 0200. TOTALS 25 16 16 14.



Batting

2B: Addison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 2, Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall

TB: Addison Butler 3, Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 5, Teagan Harzinski 3, Taylor Luzier 2, Shyanne Rudy 3, MacKenzie Wall 4, Rylee Wiggins

RBI: Addison Butler, Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 4, Teagan Harzinski 2, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall 3, Rylee Wiggins 2

ROE: Maddison Butler, Rylee Wiggins, Natalie Wischuck

SB: Addison Butler, Teagan Harzinski, Taylor Luzier, Kaylie Shaw

Score by Inning



Purchase Line 0 0 0 x x x x.

Curwensville 11 5 x x x x x.



Pitching



Purchase Line



Addison Buterbaugh 2 IP, 16 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 1 BB, K.



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (9-7). L – Addison Buterbaugh.