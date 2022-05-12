State police at Clearfield
- State police responded to a reported disturbance May 6 on Main Street in Bradford Township. During the investigation, 27-year-old Sarah Graham of Woodland allegedly provided false identification to troopers, attempted to flee and resisted arrest. She was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, state police say. Graham was subsequently taken into custody and housed in county jail.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred May 3 on Pine Street in Curwensville Borough. During an investigation, 34-year-old Donald Pearsall of Philipsburg was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of theft from Greenwood Township that occurred between May and September of 2021. During the investigation, it was found an employee allegedly wrote checks to herself, totaling $3,640, and didn’t reimburse the township. Charges are pending at this time.
- State police received a report of theft May 4 in Brisbin Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a log splitter from a field near a Swoope Street residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
- Police were called to Williams Street where a vehicle was stuck on the railroad tracks. A towing service arrived and assisted the motorist.
- Police responded to South Fourth Street because a juvenile reportedly slapped another juvenile. Officers were able to handle the situation on-scene.
- Police responded to Park Street for suspicious activity. According to police, the caller reported that someone knocked on their front door, but when they answered, no one was there. Then, there was a knock on their back door with the same results.
- Police were unable to locate a suspicious person along Dorey Street after he reportedly threatened the caller’s dog.
- While on patrol, police located a male outside of his residence on Daisy Street who held several active warrants, including through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The male was taken into custody and to county jail.
- Police reported that a female was arrested and transported to county jail on an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.