FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Falls Creek Borough man is in the Clearfield County Jail after reportedly choking a woman and pointing a shotgun at her during a domestic incident early Saturday morning.

According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police arrested 50-year-old Scott Allen Garvey on Saturday, May 7, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick’s office, State Police in DuBois were dispatched to a residence located on Taylor Avenue, in Falls Creek Borough, Clearfield County, on Saturday, May 7, around 1:32 a.m., for a report of domestic violence.

Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim, who stated that she was arguing with Scott Garvey, and he choked her on the stairs of the residence on two different occasions, according to the complaint.

The victim related she had issues breathing when Garvey did this, the complaint notes.

It was noted that police observed redness on the victim’s neck.

The victim also reported that Garvey pointed a shotgun at her while she was in the bathroom, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Friday, May 20, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Meholick presiding.