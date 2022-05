Dolores Ann Smiley, 81, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after a short stay at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. She was born on September 2, 1940, to the late Lester E. Smiley Sr., and Florence E. (Horm) Smiley in DuBois, PA. Dolores graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1958. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dolores-ann-smiley/