MOUNT UNION – The Mount Union Lady Trojans’ 11-run bottom of the third inning broke the game open and led to a 15-4 win over the Curwensville Lady Tide.



Curwensville started the game with an early 2-0 lead as Taylor Luzier started the game with a walk and Joslynne Freyer reached on an error. After the first out of the inning, Mackenzie Wall singled to center field which scored Luzier to open the scoring at 1-0. Teagan Harzinski drove in the second run of the game in the next at-bat as the RBI groundout scored courtesy runner Kaylie Shaw to make it 2-0.



Mount Union got one run back in the bottom of the first and took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning. However, Curwensville did not go away as they added two more runs in the top of the third to tie the score back up at 4-4.



With one out, Freyer reached base again, this time on a single to short. Shyanne Rudy followed up with a single to put two runners on and one out. Wall came through with a third straight single for the Lady Tide to load the bases with one out. Harzinski made it four straight hits as she singled on a ground ball through the left side of the infield that scored Freyer to make a 4-3 Mount Union lead.



Maddie Butler came up next and delivered on a sacrifice fly to center field. Rudy reached home and knotted the scored at four all. However, the game got lopsided from there.



Eight Curwensville errors in the game paired with some patience at the plate from Mount Union helped make the bottom of the third a big inning and see the 4-4 tie get broken wide open as Curwensville found themselves down 15-4 going into the top of the fourth.



Those 11 runs in the bottom of the third proved to be the last of the game as Curwensville could not string together the offense they needed to stay in the game. Mount Union won 15-4 in five innings, picking up the season sweep over the Lady Tide for the 2022 season.



Rudy and Wall each picked up two-hit games for Curwensville in the loss, while teammates Harzinski and Freyer each found the hit column once in the loss.



Criswell led the Mount Union offense as she was 2-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Williams also picked up two hits for Mount Union in the win, while scoring twice and knocking in another. Smith also scored three of the 15 runs for the Lady Trojans in the victory. Mount Union’s Brodbeck was sharp on the mound, picking up five strikeouts over five innings, while surrendering just two earned runs.



After four games in a row, the Lady Tide’s week is over. The team will look to get back on track on Monday, May 16 as they host West Branch at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Tide (9-8) fell to West Branch back on Tuesday, May 10, by a final score of 10-6. Curwensville will look to even the season series with the Lady Warriors for the 2022 season.

CURWENSVILLE – 4

Taylor Luzier (CF) 2100, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3110, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 3120 Mackenzie Wall (3B) 3021, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3012, Maddie Butler (RF) 2001, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 2000, Addison Butler (RF) 2000, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 1000, Kaylie Shaw (DP) 0100. TOTALS 21 4 5 6.

Batting

TB: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy 2, MacKenzie Wall 2

RBI: Maddison Butler, Teagan Harzinski 2, MacKenzie Wall

SF: Maddison Butler

ROE: Joslynne Freyer

FC: Teagan Harzinski

HBP: Rylee Wiggins

Fielding

E: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy 3, Natalie Wischuck 3

MOUNT UNION – 15

R. Yocum (SS) 2212, A. Detweiler (PH) 0000, S. Smith (CF) 3311, P. Criswell (C) 4023, M. Sheeder (RF) 3110, C. Williams (3B) 3221, A. Brodbeck (P) 4112, A. Glover (2B) 3210, A. Sunderland (DP) 3111, G. Cramer (LF) 1110, K. O’Leary (PH) 1000, TOTALS 27 15 11 10.

Batting



2B: P Crisswell

TB: S Smith, C Williams 2, P Crisswell 3, M Sheeder, R Yocum, A Brodbeck, G Cramer, A Sunderland, A Glover

RBI: S Smith, C Williams, P Crisswell 3, R Yocum 2, A Brodbeck 2, A Sunderland

ROE: P Crisswell, A Brodbeck, A Sunderland, A Glover

FC: S Smith 2

HBP: G Cramer

SB: S Smith, C Williams, R Yocum, A Sunderland, A Glover

CS: C Trego

Fielding



E: R Yocum

Score by Inning



Curwensville 2 0 2 0 0 x x.

Mount Union 1 3 11 0 x x x.

Pitching

Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 4 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 5 K.



Mount Union A. Brodbeck 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.



W – A. Brodbeck. L – Joslynne Freyer (9-8).