HARRISBURG – On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the approval of nine projects through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) to assist local governments in eight counties with planning for zoning and updating of comprehensive plans.

“Communities must continue to evolve as the needs of their residents change,” said Wolf. “It is important for counties, townships, and boroughs to meet these needs through the reevaluation of zoning and comprehensive plans. This MAP funding is essential to help communities pave the way to the future.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recently approved $235,500 in funding for nine municipal projects throughout the state.

Funding from MAP assists local governments to plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects available in two groups of activities: shared services, and community planning.

Among the approved projects was one in Curwensville Borough, Clearfield County, which received $15,000 to update its comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance.

This update is to prioritize inter-community pedestrian and biking connections, the borough’s sidewalk rehabilitation program, stormwater management vision and address its zoning ordinance to be better prepared to help drive development and future land use goals.

The Municipal Assistance Program provides technical resources and assistance for municipalities, consolidation, regional efforts as well as serving as a resource for local government officials, developers, and citizens interested in planning to improve, grow, and enhance communities.

More about MAP and other initiatives can be found on the DCED Web site.