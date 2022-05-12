CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday awarded the bid for completion of the Moshannon Valley tower site.

The only bid was received from Tower Services Unlimited of Harrisburg, totaling $87,705.

The bid was subsequently approved pending final approval by the solicitor and 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner.

“This tower site is the final piece to our police radio upgrade,” Ruffner said. “It’ll add great communication for our police officers.

“It was a piece of the county we had a hard time covering.” The upgrade will also strengthen EMS and fire coverage.

Ruffner thanked officials with the Moshannon Valley Area School District for their cooperation.

Ruffner announced that open interviews will be held May 16-17 for dispatcher positions at the Clearfield 911 Center.

Interviews will be held both days from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., but alternative dates/times are available upon request.

More information is available on Clearfield County 911’s official Facebook and Web site:https://www.clearfield911.com/.

Also, on Tuesday, the commissioners hired Sue Swales-Vitullo, as tourism director, effective May 9, at a salary of $50,000/year.

She became interim director in April following the departure of former director Josiah Jones.

Swales-Vitullo has been with Visit Clearfield County, the county’s tourism entity, since August of 2010.

She’s previously served as the VCC’s travel development specialist and assistant director.

In other business, the commissioners: