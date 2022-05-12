HYDE — A beautiful Wednesday afternoon welcomed the Clearfield Bison to their home field once more. With the sun shining down, the Golden Tigers from Hollidaysburg came to play, and ready to tag the home squad with another loss on the day.

Clearfield was not having it, as they would light up the bats and hit plenty of long balls to take home their third win in as many days, downing the Golden Tigers in a 7-4 final.

Hollidaysburg was the ones to get on the board first. After a single by Joe Bukosky, followed by a stolen base, Landon Perry got the first RBI of the afternoon on a grounder that made it just past the infield into center, putting the visitors up by one. The Bison coaches got the team settled down quickly, and immediately made an impact. With two outs on the board, with Kyle Elensky reaching on an error, a walk by Blake Prestash followed by Cole Bloom getting struck in the side, Ryan Gearhart came to the plate. The 1-0 pitch was right on, as he blasted the ball to right field. It went so deep that he rounded all the way to third for a three-RBI triple to put the Bison up by a pair of runs.

And yet, that wasn’t even the biggest hit of the game.

One inning later, Prestash came to the plate looking again at the bases loaded, exactly like Gearhart. After fouling off one pitch, and another going by in the zone, one swing of the bat and the entire Bison dugout stood up. The ball went out to left field, and so far back it went over the wall. In an instant, the Bison were up six runs courtesy of a grand slam shot.

That was more than enough for Hunter Rumsky to do his work on the hill, as he would not allow a walk, despite giving up 11 hits. He finished with a seven strikeout performance to get the win for Clearfield.

On the opposite side, the Golden Tigers were handed the loss by Landon Perry, a seven-run performance that saw him strike out six, but walk three.

Hollidaysburg made it interesting as they closed the gap with one run in the fifth, then got a pair of runs in the seventh before Rumsky was pulled from the mound, letting Gearhart finish the afternoon to close out the win for the home squad.

Clearfield (7-9) is home once more this week as they host Penns Valley this afternoon.

SCORE BY INNING

Hollidaysburg 001 010 2 – 4 11 1

Clearfield 003 400 X – 7 11 2

Hollidaysburg – 4

Carson Kensinger 4110, Joe Bukosky 4230, Nate Sell 4122, Landon Perry 4021, Carson Kratzer 0000, Drew Banks 4011, Jake Hileman 2010, Nate Anderson 3000, Tucker Rossman 4010, Ethan Stevenson 3000, Keegan Hockey 0000. TOTALS 32 4 11 4.

Clearfield – 7

Kyle Elensky 4210, Nolan Barr 3020, Morgen Billotte 3110, Blake Prestash 3214, Cole Bloom 3120, Ryan Gearhart 4023, Mike Fester 3010, Hayden Bumbarger 3000, Hunter Rumsky 2010, Elijah Quick 0100, Shane Coudriet 0000. TOTALS 28 7 11 7.

LOB: 10/8

E: Bukosky/Kushner-2

ROE: Rossman/Elensky

2B: Billotte

3B: Gearhart

HR: Prestash

GS: Prestash

FC: Banks, Stevenson/Fester, Rumsky

HBP: Hileman, Anderson/Bloom

DP: Banks/Fester

GIDP: Anderson/Bumbarger

SAC: Barr

SB: Bukosky

PITCHING

Hollidaysburg: Perry-4.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB; Kratzer-0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Banks-0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.

Clearfield: Rumsky-6.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 SO, 0 BB; Gearhart-0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

W-Rumsky

L-Perry