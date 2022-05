Patsy A (Pasquale) “Charlie” Gileot, Age 92, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022. Son of the late Joe and Elizabeth (Dominic) Gileot, Charlie was born in Anita, PA. He married the love of his life, Beverly Gileot (Hegedus) and celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in 2021. He was the loving father of William (Carol) Gileot and Angel (Jeff) Grimm. […]

