Clearfield- Friday night entertainment has been announced for the upcoming Lumberjack Festival at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds.

Markievich & MacDonald an “Old Timey” acoustic duo representing the American roots culture with an Rock n’ Roll attitude, will take the Grove stage from 5 to 6 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The duo consists of Mike Markievich on guitar, vocals and harmonica and Ed MacDonald on stand up bass.

Richard Hughes and Gary Gilmore will speak during the show break on the history of lumbering in Clearfield Co. at 6 p.m.

For more information the Lumberjack Festival visit the website at https://lumberjackfest.net/ or visit the event facebook page for updates and additional announcements. https://www.facebook.com/events/634476374315852?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D