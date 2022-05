Joy Alice Buchanan Paterson, passed away May 1, 2022 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in their comfort care services, winning her battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Norman D. Buchanan and the late Linda Lee Andrew Buchanan. She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Tucker Otis Paterson, who lives at their farm […]

