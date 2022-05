Joseph J. Gryzbek, Sr. age 83 of Brockway, PA, passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2022. Joe was born on September 24, 1938 in Ashley, PA to the late Peter T. Gryzbek and Helen Yancheck. After graduating high school in 1956, Joe enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served at Misawa Air Base in Japan […]

