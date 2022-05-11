CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a new four-year contract with the county’s probation officers.

The new contract, which was unanimously approved by a 3-0 board vote, covers approximately 13 employees and will run through Dec. 31, 2025.

The terms of the contract include pay increases of $4,000 in in year one, $2,000 in year two, $1,500 in year three and $1,400 in year four, according to Commissioner Dave Glass.

Previously, probation officers had a starting salary of $25,000, which Glass said “just wasn’t competitive,” and thus the reason for the substantial pay increase in year one.

Employees will also receive an “education bonus” since their positions require a college degree. “Between the starting salary and education bonus, we can say a new hire gets $30,000.

“That was a mutual goal,” Glass said.

The contract contains changes to employee health insurance benefits, including the additions of a deductible and spousal exclusion policy.

Spousal exclusion means that the employees’ spouses who have access to other coverage through their own employer, Medicare, etc., are now not eligible for coverage.

In January of 2023, there will also be pension changes for new hires that will generate a significant savings for the county and its taxpayers down the road.

“It’s a fair deal,” said Glass, explaining that “it’s one where both sides are a little bit dissatisfied, but neither side got everything it wanted.”

“We met in the middle – both sides,” Commissioner John A. Sobel, board chairman, added. “We’re all very pleased to have reached an agreement.”