CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Choral Society is eager to be making music once again.

It will present its concert entitled “How Can I Keep from Singing?” on Sunday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, located at 119 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield.

Members of the choir, and the instrumentalists joining them, come from a wide range of backgrounds in the community, central Pennsylvania and beyond.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or www.ClearfieldChoralSociety.org.

Tickets can also be purchased at the CAST office, located at 112 E. Locust St., in Downtown Clearfield, on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., or at the church one hour before the concert.

The program is under the direction of Jacob Mandell.