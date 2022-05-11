CLEARFIELD – Two people are facing charges after being found in possession of several drugs during a traffic stop, Lawrence Township police say.

According to a department-issued news release, at 11:54 p.m. May 10, police conducted a traffic stop for numerous equipment violations along state Route 879 in Clearfield.

Christopher Wingfield, 37, of State College was identified as the driver of the vehicle and Jessica Higgins, 30, of Julian as the passenger.

Higgins was found to have an active “failure to appear” warrant through Centre County, and further investigation gave police cause to search the vehicle.

The search allegedly turned up clonazepam, klonopin, marijuana, buprenorphine, crystal methamphetamine, amphetamine, dextroamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Wingfield was released from the scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana and related offenses.

Higgins was transported to Clearfield County Jail, where she was housed on the warrant and charged with similar offenses. Preliminary hearings will be scheduled in the near future.