My name is Erica Vogt and I respectfully ask for you to write my name in for Representative in the General Assembly – 75th District.

“I have been a teacher for 14 years at RASD Elementary School and two years at St. Marys Area.

“I coached several sports for St. Marys, created a recycling program while I was there and participated in the Leadership Elk County Program.

“I worked for the Department of the Interior at Grand Teton National Park as a teacher ranger, and bring that experience and mission to my classrooms every year as we communicate with the Teton rangers.

“I have a B.A. in sociology and elementary education from the University of Pittsburgh. I am a certified teacher of Elementary (K-6), Middle Level Citizenship (7-9) Middle Level English (7-9) ESL Program Specialist (K-12) and Reading Specialist (K-12).

“I also have a Master’s in Education from Edinboro University, and teach English as a Second Language to international students online.

“I am a voice artist and own a travel agency. Through this, I share my love to travel and help others find great destinations around the world.

“There are several issues that triggered me to run at this late date. First, our community’s public-school teachers need someone to stand up for them.

“Public schools need more funding and public-school teachers deserve recognition for the job they do. Our children and families need more opportunities, programs and support.

“Secondly, I have aging parents, and as I see what they go through to get the care they need, I realize our community demands improvement in healthcare for the aging.

“In addition, as a small business owner, I want to help small businesses flourish! Small businesses are the key to building our rural economy.

“Finally, as an avid environmentalist, I crave to increase the environmental sustainability in our area.

“I know it is a short notice; I know many of you have already returned your mail-in ballot, but if you still have it, please write my name in on your ballot.

“I would appreciate that effort. If you are voting in person on election day, please enter my name into the voting machine for the position.

“For those that have already voted, can you still help by asking your friends, your neighbors and your family to write me in.

“Together we can build a better 75th District for our parents, ourselves, and our children. On your mail-in ballot or on Tuesday May 17, please write-in Erica Vogt for Representative in the General Assembly – 75th District.”

The 75th Pennsylvania House of Representatives district includes all of Elk County and the northwest portion of Clearfield County, including the city of DuBois and the townships of Bell, Bloom, Brady, Ferguson, Greenwood, Huston, Penn, Pike, Sandy and Union and the boroughs of Curwensville, Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion), Grampian, Mahaffey, New Washington, Newburg and Troutville.