CURWENSVILLE — Back on April 11, the first game between the Curwensville Golden Tide and the West Branch Warriors came down to a battle on the hill. On that afternoon, it was Jake Mullins getting the win for Curwensville. Since that game, Curwensville ripped off 10 consecutive victories, and were ready to host the Warriors for the return contest on their own field. In an ironic twist, Mullins got the start once again, this time facing off with the Warriors’ Zach Tiracorda.

Ultimately, the second game was just like the first, as both pitchers were tough on the hill, not allowing many batters an opportunity to get a hit. However, unlike the first game, this time it was the Warriors that came out on top, halting the Tide’s streak of wins with a 4-0 loss for the home squad.

Neither squad allowed a lot through the first inning, but the Warriors made up for it in the top of the second.

After Luke Liptak walked, one of two walks given up by Mullins and only three total walks on the afternoon, Logan Folmar connected on a double to right to put runners on second and third. Immediately after, Anthony Gugliemi lined a 2-2 shot to left field to bring Liptak home on the RBI-single, and put runners on the corners. Designated hitter Tyler Wilson then hit a sacrifice fly to allow Folmar to make it home. The two-run inning would ultimately be the lone lead change on the afternoon, as Tiracorda would go to work at that point.

For the remainder of the game, the two pitchers would duel in amazing fashion.

Both pitchers ultimately went the entire distance, seven innings each, and combined for 16 strikeouts. Tiracorda’s one-hit performance got him the win on the afternoon, while Mullins got tagged with a loss after giving up four runs and just as many hits.

A sacrifice fly in the third by Colton and an RBI-single by Folmar in the sixth ultimately were the final two runs of the afternoon.

The game went in fast fashion, with only five hits, one error, and just one extra-base hit. A tough way to lose a game for the Tide, however it remains just the second blemish on the season. Curwensville now takes their 11-2 record back to their home diamond on Wednesday afternoon as they play host to Purchase Line.

First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

West Branch 021 001 0 – 4 4 0

Curwensville 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

West Branch – 4

Isaac Tiracorda-C 4110, Zach Tiracorda-P 3000, Lucas Colton-SS 2001, Owen Graham-RF 2100, Luke Liptak-3B 2100, Logan Folmar-1B 3121, Anthony Gugliemi-CF 3011, Tyler Wilson-DH 2001, Brody Rothrock-LF 3000. TOTALS 24 4 4 4.

Curwensville – 0

Jake Mullins-P 3000, Thad Butler-SS 3010, Shane Sunderlin-1B 3000, Spencer Hoover-C 2000, Jayson Rowles-RF 3000, Ayden Sutika-3B 2000, Tyler Lee-2B 2000, Josh Shaffer-DH 2000, Chris Fegert-CF 2000. TOTALS 22 0 1 0.

LOB: 3/2

E: Butler

ROE: Z. Tiracorda

2B: Folmar

SF: Colton, Wilson

SB: Z. Tiracorda, Graham/Butler

PITCHING

West Branch: Z. Tiracorda-7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, 1 BB.

Curwensville: Mullins-7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 SO, 2 BB.

W-Z. Tiracorda

L-Mullins