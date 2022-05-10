SYKESVILLE – The Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville will hold a stuffed chicken breast dinner May 15.

The drive-thru/pick-up dinner will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church, located at 32 ½ E. Main St.

Dinner includes stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. The cost is $12 per meal.

The main dish is provided by Catering by Paulette and dessert by Ladies of Grace.

Tickets may be purchased from church members, during church office hours and by contacting New Hope Charge Pastors.